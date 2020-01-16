Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for YouGov (LON:YOU)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on YOU. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective on shares of YouGov in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of YouGov in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

LON YOU traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 618 ($8.13). 48,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,883. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 626.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 569.14. YouGov has a 1 year low of GBX 148 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 679 ($8.93). The company has a market cap of $642.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82.

In related news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 14,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.50), for a total transaction of £82,803.90 ($108,923.84).

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

