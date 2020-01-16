Peel Hunt Raises Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Price Target to GBX 1,420

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GAMA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gamma Communications to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gamma Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,290.83 ($16.98).

LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,355 ($17.82) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 37.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,292.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,153.43. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 732 ($9.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,415 ($18.61).

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Malcolm Goddard sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.51), for a total transaction of £614,950 ($808,931.86). Also, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10), for a total transaction of £858,000 ($1,128,650.36). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,975 shares of company stock valued at $191,820,788.

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

