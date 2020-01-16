Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lessened its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paypal by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after acquiring an additional 327,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 6,747.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,158,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586,493 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in Paypal by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $763,598,000 after acquiring an additional 623,921 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 609.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.09.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at $45,523,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.