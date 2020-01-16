Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up about 1.1% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paypal by 37.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,831 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 6,747.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586,493 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.09.

Paypal stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.85. 5,954,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,581. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.72.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

