Particl (PART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.19 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Particl has a market cap of $7.19 million and $14,254.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Particl has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00008564 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000860 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 8,714,397 coins and its circulating supply is 9,710,397 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bit-Z, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

