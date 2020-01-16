Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.98 Million

Brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) to announce $4.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.53 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $17.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 million to $13.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $55.31 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 505.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million.

PRTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. WBB Securities initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

PRTK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,596. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $44,993.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $73,334. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 94,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 501,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

