Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Given a C$34.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$34.00 price target on Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$34.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

TSE PAAS traded down C$1.45 on Wednesday, hitting C$28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,299. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of C$13.83 and a 52-week high of C$31.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 208.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Alun Robert Doyle sold 2,576 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,811 shares in the company, valued at C$2,004,330. Also, Senior Officer Michael Steinmann sold 3,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.00, for a total value of C$72,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,471 shares in the company, valued at C$2,363,304. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,531 shares of company stock worth $422,696.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

