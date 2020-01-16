Page Arthur B Sells 1,269 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Page Arthur B lowered its holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S accounts for about 2.7% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSRGY. BNP Paribas downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NESTLE S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NSRGY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.59. 2,402,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,454. NESTLE S A/S has a 52-week low of $83.70 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $326.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day moving average is $106.69.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

