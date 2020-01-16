Page Arthur B Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Page Arthur B lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.8% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 10,853.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,897,635,000 after purchasing an additional 686,421 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after purchasing an additional 365,772 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,518,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,895,000 after purchasing an additional 363,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 179.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after purchasing an additional 360,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.80. 2,660,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,519. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $104.16 and a one year high of $162.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

