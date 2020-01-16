Page Arthur B Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Page Arthur B trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.3% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.66.

INTC opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $258.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.