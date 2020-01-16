Page Arthur B Has $2.02 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Page Arthur B lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.6% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Church & Dwight by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,868,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 249,340 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,856,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,551. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.