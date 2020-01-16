PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 672,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In related news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,345 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,982,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 252,346 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 254,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 186,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 154,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

PACW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

