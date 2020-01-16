Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Raises Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.45.

NYSE NOC traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.26. The stock had a trading volume of 650,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,233. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $254.56 and a 1 year high of $383.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.