Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Chevron by 25.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,890,000 after acquiring an additional 360,758 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 7.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,050,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,779,000 after acquiring an additional 70,188 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 32.6% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $116.13 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.17 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

