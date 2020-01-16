Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,577,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 58,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,075,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,389,000 after purchasing an additional 59,677 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,714,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,812,000 after purchasing an additional 531,817 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 257,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 973,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 263,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 921,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,260. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

