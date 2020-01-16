Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,772,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,742. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average is $60.16. Southern Co has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,157,220 shares of company stock valued at $135,771,433. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

