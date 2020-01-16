Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Up 0.2%

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.66 and last traded at $31.60, 16,889 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.3476 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCOW. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 31,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter.

