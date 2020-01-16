Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60, approximately 1 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.4042 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Pacer American Energy Independence ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

