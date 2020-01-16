P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Short Interest Update

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,400 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSE GLT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,854. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. P H Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 1.75.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.62%.

GLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 58,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

