OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.05

OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as high as $11.08. OZ Minerals shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 1,690,744 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 25.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.86.

About OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL)

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

