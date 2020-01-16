Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.17

Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.17 and traded as high as $3.18. Ossen Innovation shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ossen Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ossen Innovation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,268 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Ossen Innovation at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ossen Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSN)

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of pre-stressed steel materials. Its products include plain surface steel wires and strands, and earth coated and zinc-coated pre-stressed steel materials. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

