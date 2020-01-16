Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.17

Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.17 and traded as high as $3.18. Ossen Innovation shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ossen Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.
Ossen Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSN)
Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of pre-stressed steel materials. Its products include plain surface steel wires and strands, and earth coated and zinc-coated pre-stressed steel materials. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
See Also: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Ossen Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ossen Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.