Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.33 and last traded at $101.33, approximately 301 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.08.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

