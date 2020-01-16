Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ORAN. Cfra reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Societe Generale raised Orange from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,005. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.33. Orange has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Orange by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,412,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,367,000 after acquiring an additional 355,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Orange by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,783,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after acquiring an additional 154,848 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,652,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 490,520 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,269,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 127,202 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Orange by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,013,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 155,940 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

