Oppenheimer Lowers QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Price Target to $1.00

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QuickLogic’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

QUIK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of QuickLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QuickLogic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in QuickLogic by 797.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,247 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in QuickLogic by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in QuickLogic by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the period.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

