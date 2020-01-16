Oppenheimer Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $345.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $312.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MA. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.64.

Mastercard stock opened at $314.25 on Thursday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $196.50 and a 52 week high of $316.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $313.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,539,929 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

