Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGF) Trading Up 0.1%

Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGF)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50, approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGF) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.29% of Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

