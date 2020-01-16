OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:OMF traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.64. 17,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,253. OneMain has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. OneMain had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 150,587 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,067,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

