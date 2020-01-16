One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Down 16.3% in December

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 104.3% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 396,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,050. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 2.11. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

