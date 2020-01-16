On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Receives News Impact Rating of 1.72

News coverage about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a media sentiment score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

OTIV traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04. On Track Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.91.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

