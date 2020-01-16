On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Receives News Impact Rating of 1.72

News coverage about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a media sentiment score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.
OTIV traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04. On Track Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.91.
About On Track Innovations
See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.