Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Short Interest Update

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,500 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OFLX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.45. Omega Flex has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $28.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

