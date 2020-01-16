OLXA (OLXA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,589.00

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One OLXA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and EtherFlyer. During the last week, OLXA has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. OLXA has a total market capitalization of $436,272.00 and approximately $2,589.00 worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OLXA alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.08 or 0.03660797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00197363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00128742 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

OLXA Token Profile

OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,359,419,210 tokens. The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OLXA’s official website is www.olxacoin.com . The official message board for OLXA is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset . OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin

Buying and Selling OLXA

OLXA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinlim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OLXA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OLXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OLXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OLXA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.