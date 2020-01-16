Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $213.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed by Old Dominion's efforts to reward its shareholders. Evidently, during the first nine months of 2019, the company rewarded shareholders with $246.4 million through $41 million in dividends and $205.3 million in buybacks. Old Dominion’s debt-control efforts are also commendable. Inclusion of Old Dominion in the coveted S&P 500 index in December is an added positive. Backed by these tailwinds, shares of Old Dominion outperformed its industry in a year's time. However, the soft freight environment is affecting the company’s top line due to decline in LTL tonnage. Akin to the past few quarters, LTL tonnage is expected to have declined in fourth-quarter 2019 as well . Detailed Rresults are scheduled to be out on Feb 6. Deterioration in operating ratio is also worrisome. Its high capex further add to the woes.”

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $185.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.69.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $206.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $206.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $4,275,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.9% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.