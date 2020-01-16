Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Hits New 1-Year High at $208.37

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $208.37 and last traded at $208.20, with a volume of 15492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.07.
ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens set a $203.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $185.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.69.
The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.67.
In other news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $4,275,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $62,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,543,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODFL)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
