Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $2,459,504.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,608,820.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,299 shares of company stock worth $35,662,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Okta by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $128.74. The stock had a trading volume of 65,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,038. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.63. Okta has a 1-year low of $70.44 and a 1-year high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. Okta’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

