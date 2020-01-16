Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $914,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $63.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

