Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kellogg by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 96.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 70.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $6,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 625,291 shares of company stock worth $41,158,106 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $70.42 on Thursday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

