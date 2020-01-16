Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,605.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. CL King started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $161.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.50 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.55.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $749.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.34 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

