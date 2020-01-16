Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,048,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,361,000 after purchasing an additional 598,027 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 998,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 579,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,077 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 99,869 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

In other VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF news, insider Coote Gavin bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $64.75 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.2202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.