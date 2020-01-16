Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Illumina by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total value of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $321.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price target on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.69.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

