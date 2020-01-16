Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,682,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 236,974 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,208,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 366,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

