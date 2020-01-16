Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,271 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.7% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 85,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 79,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

