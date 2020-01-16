Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.17. Nutrien posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Bernstein Bank downgraded Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $69,931,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 2,931.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 903,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,322,000 after acquiring an additional 873,821 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Nutrien by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,580,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,725,000 after acquiring an additional 872,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $46,240,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Nutrien by 5.7% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,435,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,661,000 after acquiring an additional 718,508 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $47.43. 26,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,403. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

