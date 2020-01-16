NuBits (USNBT) Price Hits $0.0630 on Major Exchanges

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. NuBits has a market capitalization of $691,650.00 and $8,346.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 34.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.29 or 0.03648805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00197479 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

