Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Shares of NVO opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 75.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 964,364 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,424,000 after purchasing an additional 310,066 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $15,187,000. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 294.7% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 340,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 254,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,357.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 175,553 shares during the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

