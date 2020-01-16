NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Up 1.1%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.89, approximately 257,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,651,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $447,193.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,564.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $551,730.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,582 shares of company stock worth $3,181,286.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 40.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,644,000 after buying an additional 226,230 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,587 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1,971.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

