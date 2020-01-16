Notis McConarty Edward Takes $210,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Notis McConarty Edward bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33,932.8% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 169,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 168,646 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,158,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

