Notis McConarty Edward Purchases 1,095 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.0% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,351,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,882,111,000 after purchasing an additional 535,990 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,408,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,354,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 971,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,610,000 after purchasing an additional 45,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.22. The company had a trading volume of 823,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.23. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Several research firms have commented on CNI. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.17.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.