Notis McConarty Edward Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 46.7% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 169,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,090,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,209,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.