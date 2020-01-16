Norway Savings Bank Has $1.90 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,863. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

