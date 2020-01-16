Norway Savings Bank Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.21. 580,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,070. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.41. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.26 and a twelve month high of $182.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.